The magnitude of this weekend in Big Ten hockey cannot be overstated. It's been a competitive season up to this point, and it's all coming down to a climactic regular-season finale weekend here at the end of February.

Minnesota has run away with the Big Ten, but a cluster of teams are fighting for optimal placement for the Big Ten Tournament, which is set to begin next weekend. Five teams are separated by just five points in the Big Ten standings, and this weekend's games will be of utmost importance.

Current standings

1. Minnesota (51 points) T2. Michigan (36 points) T2. Ohio State (36 points) 4. Michigan State (34 points)* T5. Penn State (31 points) T5. Notre Dame (31 points) 7. Wisconsin (15 points)

*Michigan State is idle this weekend. The Spartans will finish at 34 points regardless of what happens in any game.

What does it mean?

Minnesota has won the Big Ten and has earned a bye in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, which starts next weekend. They will automatically advance to the single-elimination semifinals, which take place on Saturday, March 11.

The highest Michigan can finish is second in the league, but the lowest it can finish is fifth. With five teams separated by five points, the seeding possibilities are vast, but the Wolverines need at least one point this weekend to ensure home ice in the tournament quarterfinals next weekend.

A second place finish would put the Wolverines in a great position. They would play host to lowly No. 7 seed Wisconsin at Yost Ice Arena next weekend.

How can Michigan secure second place?

Michigan needs to score more points than Ohio State this weekend to secure the 2nd place finish. Luckily for the Wolverines, the Buckeyes go on the road to play Minnesota.

In four meetings this season, Ohio State holds a 2-1-1 advantage over Michigan, which would give the Buckeyes the tiebreaker over the Wolverines should the two foes remain tied after this weekend's games.

Some may think the league-leading Golden Gophers would have nothing to play for, since they've already comfortably won the league, but the two games Minnesota will play this weekend will be the last games it plays for two weeks.

There should be no expectations that Minnesota coach Bob Motzko will hold back against Ohio State this weekend.