 Wisconsin football: Previewing Jim Harbaugh, Joe Milton and the Michigan Wolverines
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-13 09:00:00 -0600') }} football

Previewing Michigan with Rivals.com's The Wolverine

A Saturday night, cross-divisional clash will erupt when the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers hope to tame the staggering Michigan Wolverines.

Here are significant stats and key Michigan standouts to know, along with in-depth insight from our Q&A with The Wolverine's Austin Fox.

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton.
Michigan quarterback Joe Milton. (AP Images)

2020 STATS

*Record: 1-2 overall (and in Big Ten due to modified 2020 season)

*Points per game: 31.3

*Opponents points per game: 29.7

*Rushing yards per game: 140.3

*Opponents rushing yards per game: 124.3

*Passing yards per game: 289.7

*Opponents' passing yards per game: 287.3

*Third-down conversions: 38.9%

*Opponents' third-down conversions: 43.5%

*Total turnovers created: 2 (one interception, one fumble recovery)

*Total turnovers given up: 2 (both interceptions)

*Sacks: 5

*Sacks allowed: 5

MICHIGAN PLAYERS TO KNOW: OFFENSE

*Quarterback Joe Milton: 65-of-107 (60.8 completion percentage), 869 yards, four touchdown passes, two interceptions; 25 carries, 102 yards, one touchdown

*Running back Hassan Haskins: 20 carries, 157 yards, three touchdowns

*Running back Zach Charbonnet: 10 carries, 77 yards, one touchdown

*Wide receiver Ronnie Bell: 14 catches, 269 yards, one touchdown

*Wide receiver Giles Jackson: 10 catches, 81 yards

*Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson: Nine catches, 134 yards, one touchdown

*Wide receiver Roman Wilson: Eight catches, 118 yards, one touchdown

MICHIGAN PLAYERS TO KNOW: DEFENSE

*Defensive lineman Kwity Paye: 12 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, four quarterback hurries

*Defensive lineman Carlo Kemp: 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hurry

*Linebacker Cameron McGrone: 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks

*Linebacker Michael Barrett: 23 tackles (15 solo), two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble

*Linebacker Josh Ross: 22 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one interception

*Defensive back Brad Dawkins: 27 tackles (16 solo), one tackle for loss, one pass defended

*Defensive back Gemon Green: Six pass breakups

*Defensive back Daxton Hill: 17 tackles, one pass breakup

1) Michigan comes into this game 1-2 after a couple of consecutive losses. What would you say the feeling around the program is heading into Saturday's matchup?

