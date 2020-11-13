Previewing Michigan with Rivals.com's The Wolverine
A Saturday night, cross-divisional clash will erupt when the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers hope to tame the staggering Michigan Wolverines.
Here are significant stats and key Michigan standouts to know, along with in-depth insight from our Q&A with The Wolverine's Austin Fox.
2020 STATS
*Record: 1-2 overall (and in Big Ten due to modified 2020 season)
*Points per game: 31.3
*Opponents points per game: 29.7
*Rushing yards per game: 140.3
*Opponents rushing yards per game: 124.3
*Passing yards per game: 289.7
*Opponents' passing yards per game: 287.3
*Third-down conversions: 38.9%
*Opponents' third-down conversions: 43.5%
*Total turnovers created: 2 (one interception, one fumble recovery)
*Total turnovers given up: 2 (both interceptions)
*Sacks: 5
*Sacks allowed: 5
MICHIGAN PLAYERS TO KNOW: OFFENSE
*Quarterback Joe Milton: 65-of-107 (60.8 completion percentage), 869 yards, four touchdown passes, two interceptions; 25 carries, 102 yards, one touchdown
*Running back Hassan Haskins: 20 carries, 157 yards, three touchdowns
*Running back Zach Charbonnet: 10 carries, 77 yards, one touchdown
*Wide receiver Ronnie Bell: 14 catches, 269 yards, one touchdown
*Wide receiver Giles Jackson: 10 catches, 81 yards
*Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson: Nine catches, 134 yards, one touchdown
*Wide receiver Roman Wilson: Eight catches, 118 yards, one touchdown
MICHIGAN PLAYERS TO KNOW: DEFENSE
*Defensive lineman Kwity Paye: 12 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, four quarterback hurries
*Defensive lineman Carlo Kemp: 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hurry
*Linebacker Cameron McGrone: 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks
*Linebacker Michael Barrett: 23 tackles (15 solo), two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble
*Linebacker Josh Ross: 22 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one interception
*Defensive back Brad Dawkins: 27 tackles (16 solo), one tackle for loss, one pass defended
*Defensive back Gemon Green: Six pass breakups
*Defensive back Daxton Hill: 17 tackles, one pass breakup
1) Michigan comes into this game 1-2 after a couple of consecutive losses. What would you say the feeling around the program is heading into Saturday's matchup?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news