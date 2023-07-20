The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder announced a top five of Michigan, Nebraska, TCU, Boise State and Oregon in April and will be choosing between those schools in a couple of weeks.

Bair officially visited Ann Arbor on June 23, while also taking OV's to TCU and Oregon during the same month.

The Wolverines have been in good standing with Bair for the past several months as the OV seemed to only strengthen the relationship between both parties.

Boise State certainly can't be counted out as the in-state school as Bair has made plenty of connection with the Broncos' program as well, along with the other schools in his top five.

Michigan surely is looking to add another receiver to the class to pair with I'Marion Stewart and Channing Goodwin. The Wolverines just missed out on landing four-star wideout Jordan Shipp, the teammates of Michigan commits Goodwin and five-star QB Jadyn Davis, as Shipp recently announced his pledge to North Carolina.

But, the commitment of Bair would be a welcoming site to the Wolverines and would round out a nice recruiting class at wideout if he ended up being the last to commit at the position in the class.

Bair is ranked as the No. 7 WR in the class of 2024 and is the No. 40 prospect overall in his class.