Pro Blue Update: Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors advance to NBA Finals

Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors are on a collision course to the NBA Finals and it doesn't appear that any team in the NBA can get anywhere close to slowing them down.

The Dallas Mavericks were the latest recipient of the Warriors' strong run during the 2022 NBA Playoffs as the Warriors made quick work of Luca Doncic and the Mavericks with a series-ending 120-110 in game five.

The Warriors await the winner of the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics series in the Eastern Conference, with the Celtics currently holding a 3-2 series lead heading into Friday night's game six matchup.

Former Michigan star Jordan Poole has been a consistent presence for the Warriors all playoffs long and continued his solid play off the bench for the franchise during the Western Conference Finals.

He finished game five with 16 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

"Extremely excited," Poole said after the game. "Really special moment. We worked all season for this, long season. A lot of highs, some lows. Being able to, you know, win the Western Conference with this group of guys is special."

No matter which ways the Finals goes, a former Wolverine will be winning an NBA Championship.

Miami's Duncan Robinson or Boston's Nik Stauskas will face Poole in the NBA Finals.

