Pro Blue Update: Seven Wolverines appear on NBA Summer League rosters

With the NBA Draft complete and free agency in full swing, the next major event to appear on NBA calendars is the Summer League which has events held in California, Utah and Las Vegas, where many young NBA hopefuls are looking to show off their game and, for some, earn training camp invites as well.

The Michigan basketball program will be well-represented during the event, with seven former players representing NBA franchises.

The Summer League event will go from July 2-17.

Here is which former Wolverines will be playing in the event:

Eli Brooks Indiana Pacers

Chaundee Brown, Jr. Atlanta Hawks

Moussa Diabate Los Angeles Clippers

Caleb Houstan Orlando Magic

DeVante' Jones OKC Thunder

Isaiah Livers Detroit Pistons

Zavier Simpson Orlando Magic

