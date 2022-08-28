Pro Blue Update: Tom Brady No. 1 on NFL Top 100 for 2022 season
Another year, another honor for Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady.
The former Michigan product has once again topped the list of the league's best players, as he was voted No. 1 in the NFL's Top 100 list for the 2022 season.
It's the fourth time since 2011 that Brady has topped the list, which is voted on by the players.
The 45-year-old quarterback is entering his 22nd year in the league and his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020, his first year with the franchise.
