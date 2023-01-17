ProBlue Update: Aidan Hutchinson named NFL Rookie of the Year finalist
Former Michigan superstar Aidan Hutchinson's rookie season with the Detroit Lions will likely go down as one of the best in recent memory for a rookie with the franchise.
The positive season he had could end with some postseason awards, too.
The NFL released finalists for various awards, with Hutchinson named a finalist for the Rookie of the Year Award.
Hutchinson joins the New York Jets' Sauce Gardner, New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave, Seattle Seahawks' Kenneth Walker, Jets' Garrett Wilson and the Seahawks' Tariq Woolen as finalists for the award.
Hutchinson finished his rookie year with the Lions appearing in 17 games, finishing with 46 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions.
