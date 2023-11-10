While all of the outside noise surrounding Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program continues to swirl, Michigan is set to board its plane to Pennsylvania on Friday, with or without Harbaugh. The Wolverines take on Penn State in Happy Valley in one of the biggest matchups in college football this season. Maize and Blue Review caught up with Marty Leap of the Happy Valley Insider to get an inside look into the Nittany Lions.

How much pressure is there on James Franklin to get a signature win? He hasn't performed well against Michigan or Ohio State in his time at Penn State, so is there any restlessness from the fans? Is he feeling the pressure?

I think there is a lot of pressure on James Franklin going into this game. He has been very, very good at Penn State. The program is currently in its best 8 year stretch since the 1980s and one of the best in program history. That said, they still have not gotten over that hump. Being only 1-9 against Ohio State simply isn't good enough. Michigan he has fared better against, going 3-4 since 2016. To be honest, Penn State fans should be perfectly fine winning 3 of every 7 against Michigan. This year was viewed as the year to do that with their schedule and what is his most talented roster yet. His job is 100% safe, but there is definitely some restlessness from fans who are growing tired of what seems like the constant 10-2 lather, rinse, repeat type of seasons. I'd argue this is the biggest game he's coached at Penn State.

The Michigan defense has allowed six touchdowns this season. Only one of those six came inside the red zone. Is Penn State's lack of explosiveness on offense a concern in this game and against this defense?

It is absolutely a concern. Now, last week, the explosive pass plays started to come more often. As well as late in the Indiana game. But, Indiana and Maryland are obviously very different animals than Michigan. Some of it has been Drew Allar not wanting to push the ball down the field, some of it has been conservative play calling, some of it is a bad wide receiver room. All of that said, the lack of explosive run plays is mind boggling. Last season, this offense was built on explosive runs by Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. While Allen is putting together a strong sophomore season, Singleton has lacked explosiveness all season and looks like a shell of his freshman version that we saw last season.

Drew Allar played poorly against Ohio State in the first big game of his career. If Singleton and Allen can't get going, can Allar be trusted to put the team on his back and win the game? Is he ready for that moment?

There's only one way to find out, and that's for the coaching staff to let Drew try and prove it. Against Ohio State they did not do that enough. It was an incredibly conservative game plan and one that drove Penn State fans insane. Had Penn State lost that game due to Ohio State lining up and beating them, fine, that happens. A lot of people, myself included, feel like Penn State never gave themselves a chance with the game plan. For them to have any chance on Saturday, we need to see the game plan they had against Maryland.

With Chop Robinson questionable, who are other players on Penn State's defense that Michigan should be aware of if Robinson can't go?

Based on practice this week I would assume Chop Robinson plays. Even if he doesn't, this defensive end room is still loaded. Dani Dennis-Sutton is a former five-star recruit and playing like it, he'll likely be a 1st round pick in the NFL Draft next April. Adisa Isaac leads the team in sacks and has played his way into being a day 2 draft pick. Outside of defensive end, it's a great group of linebackers led by Curtis Jacobs and Abdul Carter. Two players who will make a lot of money on Sundays. All-American cornerback Kalen King had a rough go of it against Marvin Harrison Jr. (most do!) but has been good otherwise. Nickelback Daequan Hardy has been arguably their best defensive player this season, Johnny Dixon has been excellent at cornerback as well, and sophomore KJ Winston is quietly developing into one of the best safeties in the Big Ten.

The Penn State offense has been incredibly efficient in the red zone this season. They've scored 45 times on 47 trips including 35 touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Michigan defense has allowed just one touchdown on only 11 trips. Which unit has the edge heading into Saturday's matchup?

If they can get into the red zone I like Penn State's chances of getting points. The strengths of their offense are the running game and throwing the ball to the tight ends, two things that can lead to a lot of red zone success. That said, getting to the red zone against Michigan is a lot easier said than done.

Penn State's rush defense is the best in the country. After Michigan ran for 418 yards on the Nittany Lions last season, has this group taken that personally heading into this matchup?

They absolutely are. In addition to Michigan having Penn State's defensive signs in the game last season, Penn State played incredibly undisciplined. They were not gap sound at all and often times were out of position, which sparked a lot of Michigan's rushing success. This is a game that Manny Diaz and his unit have had circled for a long, long time.

Score prediction?