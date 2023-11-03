Michigan is set to host Purdue in prime time on Saturday night at the Big House. It'll be the second home night game of the season for the Wolverines, and they'll come out looking to make a statement after all the outside noise that's been swirling around the program the past two weeks. NBC will broadcast the game, and it'll be the only Big Ten game of the day to be played at night on Saturday. Maize and Blue Review caught up with Purdue insider Travis Miller for a Q&A ahead of Saturday's matchup.

Outside of the transition at QB from Aidan O'Connell to Hudson Card, what's changed the most about Purdue from when these two teams last met 11 months ago?

It is a very different type of offense under Graham Harrell and Hudson Card, and one that has struggled in recent weeks. The offensive line has been in flux all year and I think that is a reason that Purdue has struggled. It began the year with Josh Kaltenberger and Gus Hartwig, two of its most experienced guys, out. As a result, it struggled early to get any sort of push in the middle in short yardage situations. That was even one of the reasons for the losses to Fresno State and Syracuse. Hartwig and Kaltenberger have returned, but now starters Mahamane Moussa and Marcus Mbow are out for the season. There was not a lot of depth to begin with, and now that situation is even worse. Card probably had his worst game of the season against Nebraska. His receivers were not getting open and they had a lot of drops. He was very indecisive in those pass/tuck and run moments too. Purdue has had its most success when it has been able to get the ground game going with Devin Mockobee and Tyrone Tracy. Both are speedy, shifty backs that can make moves in space, but even they have struggled when Purdue needs only a yard or two. Mockobee also has had a touch of fumblitis with eight fumbles this year. It is mostly a question of consistency. Early on the offense was able to move the ball well. The last two weeks it has struggled big time, and with a shoddy kicking game, points are even harder to come by.

Purdue is falling behind in the race for the Big Ten West title and it's lost three in a row. Is Purdue entering this game already defeated, for lack of a better term?

I think what you are seeing now is just how much Purdue lost both in terms of graduating talent and to the transfer portal as the result of the coaching change. The 2021 recruiting class should be coming into its own right now, but it was the worst of the Big Ten that year and half has already left the program. That includes two once promising linemen. Brohm’s recruiting classes in other years were respectable and even extremely good by Purdue standards, but this is a program that cannot suffer a complete miss like the 2021 class is looking like. I still think this team is close. The schedule has been tough, but the losses to Fresno State, Syracuse, and Iowa look more like missed opportunities. The defense struggled against Fresno, but has improved greatly since then. Even then, Purdue had the ball at midfield inside the last minute and Card just missed on a near certain touchdown to Deion Burks that would have won the game. Against Iowa Purdue had the ball down 6 with two minutes left, but could not get a drive going. Against Syracuse Purdue fumbled seven times, lost four of them, had an interception, and four trips inside the Syracuse 30 that resulted in zero points. This was after not turning the ball over at all in the first two games. Even last week it had chances at Nebraska. A blocked field goal returned for a TD early in the second half swung what could have been a 14-3 game to 21-0. Purdue recovered four fumbles, just missed recovering a fifth, but only scored 14 points off of them, and eight came from the defense taking it back. It feels like Purdue’s margin for error is very thin. It has shown it can compete, but it cannot afford to beat itself. A bowl game is extremely unlikely at this point, as it would mean Purdue wins four straight to end the season. That said, the finishing kick of Minnesota-at Northwestern-Indiana is not that daunting. I think that presents an excellent chance to win two or three and go into the offseason with momentum. If this team scratches to 5-7, sees it was close in a couple of other games like Fresno and Iowa, and wins those last three it will make things look much better than they are now.

What's been the biggest strength of the team so far this year?

True freshman Dillon Thieneman has been a very pleasant surprise. He might be the Freshman of the Year in the Big Ten and he has been incredible as the deep safety cleaning up plays. Defensive ends Nic Scourton and Kydran Jenkins have also been really good and they are coming off of a great game against Nebraska. They have excelled at getting to the quarterback and causing pressure, but if the quarterback is able to escape the pressure there has been room to run or find open receivers. Thieneman, Jenkins, and Scourton have helped the defense improved dramatically from the Fresno game.

Weakness?

Take your pick. The offensive line has not been great. Card seems to be regressing from the beginning of the season. Mockobee keeps fumbling. I will go with kicking, however. Purdue has tried three different kickers and it is just 3 of 10 on field goal attempts. It missed three against Ohio State and while that was not the difference in the game, it certainly did contribute to Purdue falling out of contention early. There were also big misses against Iowa and Fresno State.

Kydran Jenkins and Nic Scourton have proven to be a solid pass rushing duo. Could we see those two in McCarthy's lap more than Michigan fans would like to see on Saturday?

I would say yes. They seem to be getting better every game and with both coming off the edge you can’t double them both. That said, they will need to have a monster game for Purdue to be competitive. Jenkins had a sack-strip-fumble last week that he picked up and returned for a touchdown late against the Cornhuskers. If he can do that two or three more times this week I would welcome it.

Does Devin Mockobee have the ability to take over a game and put Purdue on his back? Can he single-handedly carry this team to an upset?