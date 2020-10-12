 Q&A With Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting RB Commit Tavierre Dunlap
Q&A With Michigan RB Commit Tavierre Dunlap

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in Austin and had an opportunity to catch up with three-star 2021 Austin (Texas) Del Valle running back and Michigan commit Tavierre Dunlap.

Read their full Q&A below.

Texas running back Tavierre Dunlap committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
EJ: How is your senior season going so far?

TD: It’s going well. It feels good to know that I’m playing instead of not playing. There are a lot of people around the country that are not playing. The only thing that upset me is that I didn’t score last game. That’s more of a personal goal since I’ve scored a touchdown every year since my freshman year. It kind of sucked, but it’s a part of the game. You can’t score every single game.

EJ: You had a 99-yard touchdown a couple of weeks back, though!

TD: (Laughs) Yeah, that was cool. I think it was a school record, so it was pretty cool to break a record and leave my mark.

EJ: Obviously, you’re committed to Michigan. Is it a relief to have the recruiting process done and over with?

TD: It’s such a huge relief. I’m not checking my phone every day and replying to text messages. Now, I only have to talk to one or two people. It feels good. It took a lot of stress off of my shoulders. Now, I can focus on school and football and finish out the season before I get to Michigan.

{{ article.author_name }}