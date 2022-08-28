The Michigan Football program announced that they will be taking a split starting strategy to open the 2022 season; Cade McNamara will get the season opening start versus Colorado State and the young talent JJ McCarthy will start the subsequent game against the Warriors of Hawaii.

In part 1 of this video series, I put together the list of arguments for why Cade McNamara should be the starting quarterback for the Wolverines heading into the 2022 season. In this part, I give my reasons for why JJ McCarthy should get the start. McCarthy's talent level alone is tantalizing to give him the reigns for the starting role, but what other arguments are out there?

Stick around the Maize & Blue Review YouTube channel for part 3 to come very soon, where I react to the decision of the Michigan football program in splitting starting duties to open the season, and some additional thoughts I have on the situation as a whole.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @ritchietmr

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram