While Michigan football has been preparing for its playoff game against Alabama on New Years Day, college football also now allows programs' early enrollees to go through practices with the teams and travel to bowl games to give them an early feel for what football is like at the next level.

For the Wolverines, quarterback Jadyn Davis is one of the class of 2024 signees that has been going through practices and has traveled with the team to Pasadena ahead of the big game.

Even though Davis is just at the infancy stage of his college football career, head coach Jim Harbaugh—who took the lead on recruiting the quarterback from North Carolina, said Davis' ability to process information has already shown at a high level during practices.

"We can talk a lot about what already happened (in his high school career), but the latest is being able to watch him on the field and get to coach him," Harbaugh said. "The thing that is sticking out is like one book -- you give him a coaching point -- like I've given him four now since he's been here, and he gets it immediately. It is the next rep -- he's doing it exactly how I just explained it."

Harbaugh added Davis' athleticism, along with the ability he has to process defenses and take in information he is given by the coaching staff and immediately apply that information, is a combination that is rare in such a young player.

"Just the intelligence, the athleticism it takes to do that I've found is rare, that you have that -- you can understand something, and then athletically be able to just repeat -- just go do it, as opposed to (having) many reps," Harbaugh said.

Current quarterback J.J. McCarthy is often lauded—by his head coach and others, for how he carries himself and his leadership on the field. Harbaugh said it has been interesting to watch how Davis handles himself and is reminded of when McCarthy first stepped on campus for practices himself.

"Just jumping in and just watching how he handles himself, it's kind of an important tool for me to see because you can tell -- it's like watching JJ, when JJ took the field for the first time," said Harbaugh. "Just the presence that he has and had, and to watch Jadyn do that, very interesting. How is he going to approach the first day. There it is. There's the presence. There's the genuine confidence. There's the work ethic. There's the humility. It's great to see."

McCarthy also gave Davis praise, saying he has been able to establish a great relationship with him and his family early on in Davis' recruiting process. He also praised his on-field ability as a quarterback and explained how he can't wait to see the day when Davis gets his opportunity as the starter himself.

"(He) is extremely, extremely cool," McCarthy said about Davis. "I haven't been in this position where I've been the starter for two years and guys are just coming in, and just being able to have the relationship with such a great guy and great family. It clicked from the start."

"(He) is just a tremendous athlete, tremendous thrower of the football. I trained with him a couple times this past summer, and they sky is the limit for him. Just such a great leader, such a great teammate. Just have so many good things to say about him, but I can't wait for him to show you guys."

Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore was also asked about Davis in his pre-Rose Bowl press conference on Friday, saying he is also excited for his future in a Michigan uniform.

"It's been great man," Moore said. "Smart. tactical, great arm, accurate. He's going to be a really good player for us."

Davis was a four-star recruit, the 61st-ranked overall player in the class of 2024 and the No. 1 ranked player in the state of North Carolina.