Michigan football is synonymous with the old-school ground-and-pound style.

Those roots go back to Tom Harmon, the school's first Heisman Trophy winner in 1940, and in 2022, Blake Corum is firmly in the race for the trophy.

Jim Harbaugh carried a strong run game from his time in San Diego to Stanford and the 49ers in the NFL. While it took time to get here, Harbaugh's time-eating, run-it-down-your-throat style is now fully equipped & filled with ammo.

A mauling offensive line, two backs with superstar abilities, an every-down tight end, and wide receivers willing to block their tails off on the perimeter.

It's all there now for Harbaugh's Wolverines.

They were tremendous on the ground in 2021 -- namely, a five-touchdown performance from Hassan Haskins again Ohio State -- but they're even better in 2022.

Haskins finished with 1,327 rushing yards last season. Corum eclipsed 1,000 in eight weeks and has 100-plus rushing yards in all five of U-M's Big Ten games so far.

While the success in the run game from last season carried over into this year's production, it wasn't with the exact blueprint.

In 2021, Michigan relied on a lot of counter runs, and while the run game was the team's strength last year, it switched up its concepts in 2022.

Space Coyote is the owner of Breakdown Sports & specializes in breaking down film, concepts, & techniques, mainly Michigan & the Big Ten.

He initially made the observation.