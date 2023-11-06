Opening Statement

Getting into Michigan and Coach Harbaugh, obviously one of the most highly-rank and regarded teams in the country. Talk about them on each side of the ball, Sherrone Moore, offensive coordinator, has done a really good job. This is his second year in this position but first year without sharing the responsibilities.

You look at scoring offense, they're No. 1 in the Big10 and fifth in the country. Passing attempts, yards per attempt, first in the Big10 and sixth in the country. Turnover margin, second in the Big10 and sixth in the country. Third down, first in the Big10 and second in the country.

So really good numbers. Their quarterback has been a differentiator for them completing almost 76% of his balls. Also has the ability to make plays with his feet either running for first downs or extending plays.

We all know about Blake Corum. Roman Wilson is having a great year who we also have a bunch of respect for. And then their offensive line has won the Joe Morrow Award for the best offensive line in college football the last two years.

So a lot of respect for that unit.

Jesse Minter, the defensive coordinator has done a really good job. Look at their numbers, again, total defense, first in the Big10 and first in the country. Rushing defense they're third in the country and 10th in the country. Passing defense, first in the Big10 and first in the country. Third down defense, second in the Big10 and 13th in the country. Scoring defense, first in the Big10 and first in the country.

So really good numbers. We're impressed with their nickel, No. 0, Mr. Sainristill; linebacker, No. 23, Barrett, linebacker No. 25, Junior Colson; defensive end No. 17 Braiden McGregor; defensive tackle No. 55 Mason Graham; defensive end No. 32 Jaylen Harrell; and then cornerback No. 2 Will Johnson, guys we have a lot of respect for.

And then on special teams, their kickoff coverage unit ranks first in the Big10 and fourth in the country. Punt return is second in the Big10 and ninth in the country. We got respect for their punter and kickoff specialist, No. 19 Tommy Doman, and punt returner No. 8 Tyler Morris. Tyler ranks fourth in the Big10. Excuse me, and their kickoff and punter ranks third in the Big10.

On what has changed about the run defense since the Michigan game last year

So first of all, I think we have been much more disciplined and consistent in gap responsibility. There has been times where we have tried to make plays and get out of our gap, and against good teams the ball will find the open gap.

I think we're a little bit bigger. I think the size has helped us as well. We're a little bit bigger across the front, specifically the D-line. Not to the point where it's affected our ability to move. I think that's a big part of what we do as well, is our movements and our games.

And then with them, offensively I think they do a really good job getting a hat on a hat. So really good job of IDing the front, being able to get their six blockers on our six most dangerous defenders, and I think Corum has the ability to have tremendous vision and balance and behind the line, because they are able to get a hat on a hat. He's patient.

Once he foes decide to go, he has the ability to burst through the hole. Even though he's undersized guy he's a powerful guy and he is always falling forward. And then obviously they got a change of pace back as well who's made some huge plays in the passing game and is explosive in Donovan.

So they got two really good backs. They got an experienced offensive line. They have done a good job being aggressive each year in the transfer portal on the offensive line. They have been able to bring in experienced guys. I think the two guys they brought in, one was captain at Stanford and one was captain at Arizona State, so they got veteran guys in that room whether it's their own guys our guys they have gone out and gotten.

On the investigation into Michigan

Yeah, I know these questions are going to come this week. I'm going to focus on the things that we can control. We always have to have a plan and I think I've kind of covered this and talked about this in term of what we do and how we communicate to the players and team during games.

But I'm going to leave it at that, because less is more.

On J.J. McCarthy

Yeah, I think he's just a more experienced player. Always been able to make plays with his feet. He's just improved. Kind of well-rounded. He's throwing for a higher completion percentage. Going a great job protecting the football.

He can extend the plays and make big time throws. The biggest thing with them is they really have not been challenged. They've had really good game control on offense and defense. They're usually ahead on the scoreboard for the most part and they're usually ahead of the sticks in on offense and defense.

And when you're able to do that, then you're putting your quarterback or your guys in a very advantageous position as well. So that game control will be an important part of this game.

Hopefully here at home, just like we had to go on the road and play in some tough environments, hopefully this is even more of a challenging environment here. I just got off doing a quick call and somebody that asked me about the 12:00 game compared to the 7:00 game. I think sometimes the 7:00 games, the whiteouts and thing like that can be a little sleepy. It's late at night. The guys are tired.

The 12:00 game will be much better environment because between the coffee, the Dunkin' Donuts coffee and the sugar from the doughnuts, our fans will be ready to go, will be in that stadium early, because we're a morning group anyway.

So it's going to be ideal. But I hope that the environment will also be something that's going to be difficult and cause some challenges, because when you can get penalties and get people behind the sticks, they have not had to play that way a whole lot this year.

So that will be a big part in the game.

On Jim Harbaugh's status for Saturday

Your flashlight is still on. Will somebody help him with the flashlight?

No, I was going to try to use that -- didn't work.

I'm focused on all the stuff I see on film. That's what we're focused on, all the stuff that we see on film, their plays, scheme, all the stuff. When I say see on film, see on the coaches' copy of the film. The stuff going on between the sidelines, the 53 and a third, that's what we're focused on.