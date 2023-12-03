Opening Statement

We're very excited about being able to play in the College Football Playoff, very excited about playing in the Rose Bowl. My experience in the Big Ten, we always referred to it as the Grandaddy of Them All. We played there in 2009 and it was a wonderful experience. A lot of great people. First-class organization in every way. Our team is very excited about having the opportunity to play the number one team in the country in the University of Michigan. They've had a very, very successful season. Big Ten champs, would like to congratulate them on that. We're going to look forward to the challenge that we have ahead in terms of what we have to do to prepare and be the best that we can be to play against the number-one team in the country.

On how Michigan is similar to Alabama and unique challenges they represent

I haven't had the opportunity to watch them yet and I don't get to see many college football games through the course of the season but the little I have seen is that they've got a great defensive team, I know they're one of the best defensive teams in the country. They do a great job of attacking the ball and getting turnovers. Very productive on offense, the quarterback is a great player, great runner, great balance. I haven't been able to see them and it wouldn't be fair enough to compare them to someone else that we play but certainly have a tremendous amount of respect for what they've been able to accomplish all year long.