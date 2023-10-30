On cracking Michigan's defense

Yeah, you know, if you got an answer how to crack it, let me know. There has been a lot of people that struggled this year. I think what's unique about Michigan in its entirety as a program is, yes, they have really good players. They also have a really good scheme on offense, defense, and special teams. So they pose problems and try to take away what you're good at. They've got really good players that are able to do so.

So when they are out of position, albeit a few times, they've got guys that can make up for it and overcome some of the maybe schematical errors or mental errors throughout the course of a play.

I think that's what makes Michigan special right now. You know, I'm excited to game plan for it and go compete against them in a great environment.

On the NCAA investigation impacting Michigan

Impact them?

I'm not sure. My focus is on us and our team. Obviously we're very aware of what the allegations are out there.

We'll plan accordingly.

On J.J. McCarthy

Yeah, you can definitely tell his improvement from last year to this year. Obviously, we played against them when I was a coordinator at Illinois.

Very talented. Can make every throw. Can get you out of trouble with his legs on the ground. I think where he's grown this season. Last year he had some questionable decisions at times and tried to make hero plays at times that kind of got them in trouble offensively. You don't see him making those mistakes this season.

Looks like he's more seasoned, more mature, and has a good understanding of not only what they're trying to get done schematically, but the situation they're in on the field, what's the downs and distance, what area of the field are they in.

So he didn't make mistakes. He's playing the way he's playing because of his talent and because of his progression this season.