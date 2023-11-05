On implementing a new sign system

I think they handled it well, I don't think there were any issues with communication breakdowns. Just execution and getting beat on some one-on-one plays.

On the changing of signs still not changing the outcome of the game

Just calling a spade a spade, really. In terms of advantages or disadvantages, just stating what happened.

On his comments going national

I didn't think so. Usually, when you tell the truth it's not big a deal, you know what I mean? I will say I made breakfast Friday morning and had a cup of coffee and I turned on SportsCenter and I was on the ticker, I was like, 'Oh, OK' moment. I'm not shy about speaking the truth. If I could do it over again, I would.

On getting J.J. McCarthy out of sync

We played aggressive. I think we've got the two best edge rushers in this conference so let those guys pin their ears back and get after it. I thought we had a good plan with mixing up some rush lanes and they have a really good offensive line and was trying to get them to pass guys off. Get them to pass off, guys that usually don't work with each other upfront. Thought that helped a little bit. Just changed it up with where we were bringing pressure, the type of pressure we were bringing. Try to change up some of our tendencies we've had defensively. I thought it helped us out. Again, that's a really, really good football team. They were 50% on third down and I think they were close to 60% going into the game. Some of those I thought were self-inflicted. We gotta get better but I do think our guys up front played hard.