The Big Ten has an interesting crop of quarterbacks heading into the 2023 season. A few competitions exist, half the conference will be led by transfers, and a few former top recruits are poised to take over. Let's take a look at the ratings.

14. Tayven Jackson, Indiana

The Hoosiers are turning to the younger brother of star basketball player Trayce Jackson-Davis. Former four-star Tayven Jackson comes to Bloomington after one season at Tennesee.

13. Noah Kim or Katin Houser, Michigan State

Mel Tucker's attempt at a quarterback competition has former starter Payton Thorne at Auburn. Redshirt sophomore Noah Kim and former four-star recruit redshirt freshman Katin Houser will compete for the job. Kim and Houser have 21 total attempts between them.

12. Gavin Wimsatt, Rutgers

Gavin Wimsatt was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class, thrown into a difficult situation in the last two seasons. Wimsatt battled injuries last season and threw for more interceptions than touchdowns. He has the talent and could shine in a new offense this season.

11. Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Tommy Devitio tried but was unable to gain an additional year of eligibility, and Artur Sitkowski is now a grad assistant with the team. Former Ole Miss QB Luke Altmyer is the likely starter. The former top 2021 QB recruit has thrown less than 60 passes in his career.

10. Athan Kaliakmanis, Minnesota

The Gophers are turning to Athan Kaliakmanis full-time in 2023. Kaliakmanis played in 11 games and had 5 starts last season, his first career start coming at Penn State in a White-Out game.

9. Ben Bryant, Northwestern

It looked like Northwestern was going to turn to Brendan Sullivan full-time before Ben Bryant transferred in from Cincinnati. Bryant had 2,700 yards and 21 touchdowns last season for the Bearcast.

8. Jeff Sims, Nebraska

One of the bigger additions in the transfer portal was former Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims landing at Nebraska. Sims has dealt with injuries and has only played in 8 and 7 games in the last two seasons. Sims is a monster dual threat but complete less than 60% of his passes.

7. Hudson Card, Purdue

Another big transfer portal add was former Texas QB Hudson Card heading to Purdue. Card lost the starting job to Quinn Ewers but was thrust into action against Alabama when Ewers suffered an injury. Card nearly led the Longhorns to victory and ended up with a decent season, completing nearly 70% of his throws for 928 yards and 7 touchdowns in 6 games.

6. Kyle McCord or Devin Brown, Ohio State

Ohio State has a quarterback battle on its hands between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. McCord is currently expected to be the starter and he has been very efficient in his limited action. Whoever is at quarterback will have an offense loaded with weapons to work with.

5. Drew Allar, Penn State

It is hard to believe someone other than Sean Clifford will be starting for Penn State as former top recruit Drew Allar begins his era for the Nittany Lions. Allar is a monster at 6'5" and 250lbs and has all the tools to be one of the better quarterbacks in the conference this season.

4. Cade McNamara, Iowa

It is not often you can land a conference champion in the transfer portal but Iowa did just that with former Michigan QB Cade McNamara. After leading Michigan to the Big Ten Championship in 2021, McNamara lost his starting job to JJ McCarthy and then suffered a season-ending knee injury last season. McNamara will look to bounce back in the Big Ten West in 2023.

3. Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin

Another transfer portal starter, this time at Wisconsin. Former top recruit Graham Mertz never lived up to the hype and he has moved on to Florida. Enter Tanner Mordecai from SMU. Mordecai threw for over 3,500 yards last season with 33 touchdowns. With Wisconsin moving to an air raid offense, Mordecai could put up big numbers for the Badgers in 2023.

2. Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Taulia Tagovailoa is entering his third full season as the starter for Maryland. After a solid 2021 campaign, many were predicting a monster breakout season for Tagovailoa in 2022. Tagovailoa took a step back from his record-setting year but still topped 3,000 yards with only 18 touchdowns. He is one of the more experienced and talented QBs in the conference.

1. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan