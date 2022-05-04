Ranking Big Ten stadiums from best to worst

We've ranked all 14 Big Ten Stadiums based on the stadium itself, game experience, and things to do around campus.

#14 Ross-Ade Stadium

Nothing about Ross-Ade feels like a Big Ten stadium. The biggest issue is the south end zone, which also serves as the main entrance. Throughout the years, different proposals were made that would significantly improve the area and the stadium. I was there in 2017 and couldn't believe we walked right by and could see into the team locker rooms. You walk across the field corner, where the teams come out, to get to your seating section. Feels like a high school stadium.

#13 SHI Stadium

There are a few bland corporate stadiums on the list, and this is the SHI is the worst of them all. Like a default generic stadium from an old NCAA video game, there is just no character to this place. Rutgers had hoped to pull fans from New York after joining the B1G, but it hasn't happened. Low attendance, bland stadium. Other than the option to take a train to Manhattan at night after the game, it just doesn't do it for me.

#12 Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium

Bland corporate stadium number 2. It is located in a nice part of campus and not a bad place to see a game, it gets the edge over Rutgers house. Again, there isn't anything special or any real character for a site that is pretty old.

#11 University of Illinois Memorial Stadium

All of the bottom stadiums have issues with attendance, which makes it hard to rank the stadium itself higher. I like the structures and look of Illinois' Memorial Stadium. A decent college town, not a bad place to see a game. You can do worse.

#10 Ryan Field

Ok, so the stadium by itself is probably the worst in the conference, closer to Purdue in terms of feeling like a high stadium. However, with Ryan Field, it isn't necessarily a bad thing. It's an interesting experience, especially if you are a road opponent. You never get to see your team in that kind of environment. Most of all, location, location, location. Evanston is just a fantastic town north of Chicago, and Northwestern is right on Lake Michigan. Not a bad spot to travel for a weekend.

#9 Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium is smack dab in the middle of campus, making for an annoying gameday experience in terms of driving and parking. Upgrades over the years have made the stadium inside pretty nice. There are odd exposures to maintenance and other stadium necessities as you walk around the building that downgrades the building. It's not bad, but it's not great.

#8 Indiana University Memorial Stadium

Indiana's Memorial Stadium would have been much lower on the list before recent updates. A small stadium, but the enclosed feeling creates a coliseum-like experience. Lots of excellent sightlines and a fun place to take in a game. The decent scene around the stadium and only an hour to a very underrated downtown Indy.

#7 Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington is another corporate stadium that gets some serious bonus points. It's newer and modern with a great aesthetic. Pretty standard football stadium, but no actual bad seats. Great location, decent parking, nice place to catch a Big Ten game. Throw in downtown Minneapolis, and you've got a fantastic trip.

#6 Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium is such a unique experience. Expansions over the years have closed in the stadium. The high pitch of the stadium seating paired with the thinnest sidelines in college football, and you feel like you are on top of the field. Iowa brings excellent crowds, and it doesn't get much better than a night game in Iowa City. The recent tradition of the Iowa Wave to the children's hospital overlooking the stadium is humbling. A great place to watch football and spend time with friends and family.

#5 Memorial Stadium

Say what you want about Nebraska's recent seasons. The fans have never stopped packing Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. They love to put on a rock show, especially at night. You feel like you are catching a game at a modern cathedral. Throw in the great scene and Lincoln and a very welcoming fan base, and you've got a bucket list to stop to see the Huskers.

#4 Camp Randall

I struggled with this one because I can't stand the outside of Camp Randall. I can't get past the site's history, the exciting views inside the stadium, and of course, 'Jump Around.' Madison is about as great as it gets for college towns, and catching the Badgers is an absolute must.

#3 Ohio Stadium

The Horseshoe. One of the biggest stadiums in America, and it feels like it once you step foot inside. Lots of history and tradition, and while there is some nose bleeds, overall, it is tough not to have a good seat to enjoy a game. With a student body of nearly 50,000, it's a big campus with plenty to do.

#2 Beaver Stadium

They just keep building the place up and up. Beaver Stadium is massive and a place that can have you in awe. It gets crazy loud inside, and a night game whiteout might be one of college football's best sights. State College is a great football town, another bucket list stadium for sure.

#1 Michigan Stadium