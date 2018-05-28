There are 96 days until Michigan takes the field in South Bend, Ind. against Notre Dame on Sept. 1. The renewed rivalry game is sure to be one of the most challenging on the brutal 2018 slate, but where does it fall among the other contests?

Michigan plays only four road games, but all are against teams that won at least 10 games last fall. Two of Michigan's home games are against squads that beat U-M last year.

We ranked Michigan's schedule from easiest game to most difficult game — as it stands now.

Ranking Each Game On Michigan’s Schedule From Easiest To Most Difficult

1. Western Michigan — The Broncos are not the same team that went to the Cotton Bowl in 2016. U-M should roll in its home opener.

2. At Rutgers — Sure, it’s a road game in the Big Ten, but Rutgers has quarterback problems and doesn’t hold much of a home field advantage, going 5-9 at home over the last two years. In 2016, the last time Michigan went to New Jersey, U-M won 78-0.

3. SMU — The Mustangs have a terrific offense, ranking 15th in the country last year. However, the defense was one of the worst in America, at No. 121. Unless Michigan’s defense falls apart, this should be another win for the Wolverines.

4. Maryland — This is where the rankings start to get tricky. You could mix and match Maryland, Nebraska and Indiana; all three will be challenges at home. Former U-M defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin has the Terrapins on the rise, but they aren’t ready to beat the Wolverines.

5. Nebraska — New coach Scott Frost is sure to change the culture in Lincoln, howver, the reason this game is fifth instead of sixth or higher is because Michigan gets Nebraska early in the season — before the real growth will begin. The Cornhuskers will have to experience growing pains before the success comes.

6. Indiana — The ever-feisty Hoosiers have played the Wolverines close each of the last three years, including two trips to overtime. However, this is another home game for Michigan, which needs a win before it travels to Ohio State the following week. This has trap game written all over it, but fans should expect Jim Harbaugh to have his team ready.

7. At Northwestern — This is where the true battles begin. Michigan has six games that should be considered realistic possibilities for a loss. That begins in Evanston, where the Wildcats went 6-1 last year. The environment at Northwestern won’t be nearly as hectic as others on the slate, which puts the game seventh.

8. At Notre Dame — Playing the Fighting Irish on the road to start the season is a gigantic task for Michigan. This is a rivalry game being played under the lights, and while the atmosphere will be intimidating, Notre Dame just doesn’t have the same firepower the top teams in the Big Ten have. Junior quarterback Shea Patterson and the offense will need to gel quickly, since U-M is facing such a strong opponent in his first game with the team.

9. Wisconsin — The Badgers are heavy favorites to win the Big Ten West and return star sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor. Michigan is fortunate to get Wisconsin at home and matches up well with its pro-style, ball-control offense.

10. Penn State — James Franklin and the Nittany Lions don’t like Michigan — a feeling that is probably mutual within the walls of Schembechler Hall. After two games and two blowouts the last two seasons, this could serve as the tiebreaker and propel one team to an East Division title.

11. At Michigan State — MSU might not have the same level of talent as Penn State, Wisconsin or Notre Dame, but man, does it play tough — especially against Michigan. This smash-mouth affair will take place in East Lansing, certain to only make life more difficult for the Wolverines. Games in this rivalry tend to be close and full of drama, making it the second hardest game on U-M’s schedule. The last three games in this series have been decided by an average of 5.67 points.

12. At Ohio State — This pick is clear. The Buckeyes have owned Michigan, winning 13 of the last 14 meetings and are led by certain Hall of Famer Urban Meyer. Michigan hasn’t won in Columbus since 2000, but hopes to change that this fall.