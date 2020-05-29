TheWolverine - Ranking the Contenders: Garrett Dellinger

We enter the month of June with more than 50% of four-star prospects in the 2021 class committed. Clarkston, Mich., offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger is still in the uncommitted camp, but he could be closing in on a decision after announcing his four finalists earlier this month. Three of those four schools reside in the Big Ten, but as we handicap the chances of his finalists, it is an SEC program that sits atop the list.

1. LSU

The majority of the buzz in this recruitment since the start of the current dead period has been in LSU’s favor. That buzz is due to the confidence in Baton Rouge that the Tigers are in the driver’s seat, and the comparative lesser confidence emanating from the campuses of the other three contenders. Dellinger is in constant communication with LSU offensive line coach James Cregg and other members of the Tigers' staff. His only visit to the campus was for last year’s Arkansas game, but everything from the facilities to the atmosphere resonated positively with Dellinger.

2. MICHIGAN

LSU is a consensus leader in this recruitment, but which school is the Tigers' strongest competition? Michigan was the first school to offer Dellinger two years ago when he was still a freshman. That relationship is the longest in this recruitment, and the Wolverines have made it crystal clear to Dellinger that he is at the top of their board. This is a case where the dead period may help Michigan. He definitely wanted to take additional official visits, and had dates scheduled in June to all four finalists. Dellinger still wants to make a pre-season decision, and Michigan is the program he knows best.

3. OHIO STATE

If Michigan is not LSU’s strongest competition, it may be Ohio State. Dellinger has consistently kept his thoughts confined to a very tight circle, so there could easily be a team sneaking up the list of contenders. Ohio State is most likely to be that dark horse program if one exists in this recruitment. They consistently put their linemen into the NFL and, like Michigan, extended an offer to Dellinger two years ago. Ohio State was supposed to host Dellinger for an official visit the weekend of June 12, but he has been to Columbus before and knows the program well.

4. PENN STATE