Ranking the Contenders: Rivals250 LB Phil Picciotti
Rivals250 linebacker Phil Picciotti took the next step in his recruitment by announcing a top four of Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Auburn.
Back in March he named Michigan State, USC, Michigan, South Carolina, Penn State, Oklahoma, Northwestern, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Auburn, Illinois, and Wisconsin his top 12.
In today’s Ranking The Contenders, we take a look at the top schools on Collins’ list and determine which program has the best shot at landing him.
1. NEBRASKA
The spring game at Lincoln was an eye-opening experience for Picciotti and he'll return to Nebraska for his official visit June 10th-12th. Scott Frost and his staff have gotten close to Picciotti and his family and that could pay dividends down the road. The opportunity to play fairly early in his career for the Huskers seems like it could be helping in their pursuit. Keep an eye on Nebraska as Picciotti gets closer to a commitment.
2. OKLAHOMA
The Sooners have done a good job getting into the thick of the race for Picciotti. When he visited Norman a few weeks back he got a chance to bond with the coaching staff and those relationships have carried Oklahoma thus far. Picciotti is also very impressed by the track record Brent Venables has with linebackers who have a similar skill set. Oklahoma is set to host Picciotti for an official visit June 3rd-5th.
3. MICHIGAN
Picciotti made the trip to Ann Arbor in March and seemed to enjoy his fit in the program. The coaching staff has a history of linebackers like Picciotti and that has really helped in their pursuit of big inside linebacker from Pennsylvania. The coaching staff seems to have made him a priority and that isn't lost on Picciotti. His official visit to Michigan is set for June 14th-16th
4. AUBURN
Picciotti hasn't been to Auburn for an unofficial visit but he will take an official visit there June 24th-26th. The coaching staff has done a good job building a strong relationship with him and they are looking forward to showing him around campus when he gets to town. The defensive scheme is very intriguing to Picciotti and he will surely get a good look at his fit once he gets to campus.