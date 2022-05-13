Ranking the Contenders: Rivals250 LB Phil Picciotti

1. NEBRASKA

The spring game at Lincoln was an eye-opening experience for Picciotti and he'll return to Nebraska for his official visit June 10th-12th. Scott Frost and his staff have gotten close to Picciotti and his family and that could pay dividends down the road. The opportunity to play fairly early in his career for the Huskers seems like it could be helping in their pursuit. Keep an eye on Nebraska as Picciotti gets closer to a commitment.

2. OKLAHOMA

The Sooners have done a good job getting into the thick of the race for Picciotti. When he visited Norman a few weeks back he got a chance to bond with the coaching staff and those relationships have carried Oklahoma thus far. Picciotti is also very impressed by the track record Brent Venables has with linebackers who have a similar skill set. Oklahoma is set to host Picciotti for an official visit June 3rd-5th.

3. MICHIGAN

Picciotti made the trip to Ann Arbor in March and seemed to enjoy his fit in the program. The coaching staff has a history of linebackers like Picciotti and that has really helped in their pursuit of big inside linebacker from Pennsylvania. The coaching staff seems to have made him a priority and that isn't lost on Picciotti. His official visit to Michigan is set for June 14th-16th

4. AUBURN