During a weekend that Michigan needed to find success, it did so in a major way with a big momentum-boosting series sweep over Notre Dame this weekend.

The Wolverines headed into the weekend right on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament and competing for some much-needed ground in the Big Ten standings as well. Only three points back from the Irish, a sweep was critical in the conference.

On Friday, the Wolverines gained a critical three points with a 4-0 over the Irish thanks to a two-goal effort by Dylan Duke that drew the Wolverines level in the standings with the Irish with 31 points.

In game two of the series, the two teams saw a much more hotly-contested game as the scores were leveled heading into the third period. Senior Marshall Warren scored the game-winner with three minutes remaining to secure the sweep.

The win also means that the Wolverines secure the fourth seed heading into the Big Ten Tournament, which is an incredibly important seed when it comes to home-ice advantage in the tournament.

With the Wolverines having one more season series left to play and the Irish being idle, the Wolverines could see a jump to the third seed with a sweep over the Gophers.

If not, the Wolverines will be set to face the Irish again in the Big Ten Tournament on home ice.