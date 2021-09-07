 Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down Visitors For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting vs. Washington
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-07 14:26:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down Visitors For Michigan vs. Washington

Five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen holds a Michigan offer. (Sam Spiegelman)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland breaks down recruits visiting Michigan for its clash with Washington this weekend.

Listen below.

