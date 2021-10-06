 Recruiting Podcast: Can Michigan Wolverines Football Flip Five-Star DB Domani Jackson?
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-06 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Can Michigan Flip Five-Star DB Domani Jackson?

Five-star defensive back Domani Jackson holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland talks about his swing out West to see five-star Michigan defensive back target Domani Jackson and more.

Listen below.

---

