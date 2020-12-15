 Recruiting Podcast: Latest Michigan Wolverines Football Buzz Ahead Of Signing Day
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-15 16:53:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Latest Michigan Buzz Ahead Of Signing Day

Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares the latest intel on 2021 Michigan football recruiting ahead of National Signing Day.

Listen to the podcast below.


