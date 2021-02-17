Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Michigan DB Commit Taylor Groves
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Four-star 2022 Michigan defensive back commit Taylor Groves joins The Wolverine's EJ Holland on this week's recruiting podcast.
Listen to the show below.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook