 Q&A With Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DT Commit Alex VanSumeren
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-22 21:31:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With Michigan DT Commit Alex VanSumeren

In-state defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting.
In-state defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland catches up with 2022 Rivals250 Michigan defensive tackle commit Alex VanSumeren on this week's recruiting podcast.

Listen below.


