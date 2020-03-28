News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-28 13:30:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Q&A With New Michigan Commit Dominick Giudice

New Jersey defensive end Dominick Giudice committed to Michigan this week.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland catches up with new 2021 Michigan defensive end commit Dominick Giudice on this week's show.

Listen to the podcast below.


---

