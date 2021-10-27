 Podcast: Michigan Wolverines Football In-State Recruiting Should Not Be A Concern
Recruiting Podcast: Why Lack Of 2022 In-State Commits Is Not Concerning

Michigan Wolverines football and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a Top 20 recruiting class nationally this cycle.
Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a Top 20 recruiting class nationally this cycle.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares the latest on in-state recruiting and more on this week's recruiting podcast.

Listen below.

