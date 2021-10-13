 Recruiting Podcast: Will Michigan Wolverines Football Close With Damani Dent?
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-13 07:00:00 -0500') }}

Recruiting Podcast: Will Michigan Close With Damani Dent?

Florida defensive back Damani Dent holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on the upcoming decision of top safety target Damani Dent and more on this week's recruiting podcast.

List to the full episode below.

