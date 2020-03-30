Recruiting Rumblings: Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Checking In On Key DL Target
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh checking in on top recruits and more.
Click Here to read this update.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook