In recent weeks NFL reporters have connected Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to the Denver Broncos head coach vacancy, suggesting the Broncos ownership were going to be aggressive in their pursuit. Now, Tom Pelissero is reporting the Broncos plan to hold a virtual interview with Harbaugh for the job early this week.

Last season, Harbaugh considered a return to the NFL in the middle of a contract extension negotiation with Michigan. In a very public way, Harbaugh interviewed with the Vikings but later the same day committed to return to Michigan. He reportedly told Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel that this would not be an every year situation.

Amid NFL rumors prior to the Fiesta Bowl, Harbaugh gave one of his more direct responses to the rumors saying he would be back “enthusiastically” coaching Michigan in 2023. Harbaugh typically never addresses these types of rumors.

In recent days, with rumors persisting, Harbaugh issued a statement via the official Michigan football account where he said, “As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023.”

Maize & Blue Review’s Josh Henschke has reported on a potential extension between Harbaugh and Michigan, and Pelissero asks whether a big money extension could keep Harbaugh at Michigan.

“The powers that be at Michigan could help make that a reality by offering Harbaugh a contract that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football and gives him a long-term commitment. Harbaugh could end up being Michigan's longest-tenured coach since Bo Schembechler and he loves his alma mater. But it hasn't been a smooth ride.

In January 2021, coming off a COVID-shortened season, Harbaugh took a paycut that nearly halved his salary. Then, following the team's first Big Ten title since 2004, he had his pay restored -- but it was still less than Penn State's James Franklin and Michigan State's Mel Tucker. Harbaugh earned $8.05 million in 2022. While there have been some discussions with Michigan about a raise in the past couple of weeks, nothing has come to fruition yet, helping open the door to NFL interest.”

Needless to say, if Harbaugh is indeed interviewing for the Broncos job it would be a drastic step just one year after Harbaugh had pursued an NFL job and informed Michigan it would not be happening again on an annual basis.

Follow Maize & Blue Review for updates on this story.