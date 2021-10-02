Report Card: Grading Michigan Football In A 38-17 win at Wisconsin

Grading Michigan football in all facets of a win at Wisconsin

Michigan Football Rushing Offense: C

It was't great, but it was good enough. Wisconsin had been allowing only 23 yards per game on the ground, but the Wolverines managed 112 and got just enough to keep the Badgers' defense honest. A first quarter, flea flicker touchdown pass to sophomore Cornelius Johnson was set up by a Hassan Haskins run, and they showed a new look with freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy running a bit. The long run was only eight yards, and freshman Blake Corum averaged 3.1 yards per carry to lead the way. It was just enough to open things up for the passing game.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has led U-M to a 5-0 record. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan Football Passing Offense: B

Redshirt frosh Cade McNamara threw behind his receivers a bit in the first half, but he had several balls that should have been caught and weren't. He completed 17 of 28 for 197 yards and two scores, but it probably should have been 21 of 28, which would have been outstanding. McNamara's back shoulder throw to sophomore tight end Erick All for 19 yards and his 38-yarder to frosh Roman Wilson before he took a shot were highlights, and McCarthy's 56-yard bomb to Daylen Baldwin (who had two drops) was a thing of beauty. The flea flicker score was a huge play early in the game. Michigan averaged 14.1 yards per reception.

Michigan Football Rushing Defense: A

This was the most important category Saturday — if the Badgers were able to move the ball on the ground and not have quarterback Graham Mertz throw behind what proved to be lousy protection, they could have controlled the game. Instead, the Wolverines' interior line and linebackers were outstanding, limiting Wisconsin to 43 yards and 1.3 per attempt with sack yardage taken into account. The Badgers had only one running play longer than nine yards, a 13-yard end around to receiver Kendrick Pryor, and never got anything going on the ground with the backs.

Michigan Football Passing Defense: B+

Minus two drives, including one before the half that never should have happened when the Wolverines chose to squib kick, the pass defense was outstanding, aided by relentless pass rush. The Wolverines managed six sacks, 2.5 from end David Ojabo, and never allowed Mertz to get comfortable. Mertz did complete two big passes to Chimere Dike before the break to give the Badgers momentum, only down 13-10 at the half, but he managed only 115 yards before being knocked from the game early in the second half. A late 25-yard touchdown pass against the second string was a disappointment, but overall, an outstanding effort.

Michigan Football Special Teams: A