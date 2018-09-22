They finished a 39-0 half with 190 yards rushing on the way to 286 for the game in a dominant performance. Higdon wasn't touched on a 44-yard touchdown run in the first quarter … redshirt junior Jon Runyan Jr. said they knew they were going to have some success by what they saw of Nebraska’s 3-4 front on film.

Michigan kept the Cornhuskers off balance with a balanced attack in the first half, running 24 times and passing 18 They threw on first down six times in the stanza (out of 14 first down plays), many on play action against a Nebraska defense expecting run, and the halftime numbers were obscene … 12 carries for 139 yards and a score for senior Karan Higdon, runs of 46, 44, 26 and 25 yards by the backs and 131 rushing yards in the first half alone.

Passing Offense: A-



Junior Shea Patterson completed 12 of 18 passes in the first half for 115 yards and a score. His six, first down throws resulted in 5-for-6 for 64 yards passing, and he found four different receivers on those throws, five completions going to tight ends Sean McKeon and Zach Gentry for 61 yards. Patterson finished 15-of-22 for 120 yards and a score and was only sacked once against a team that came in averaging five per game.

Redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey, meanwhile, is the future. He finished 3-of-8 for 86 yards, but he hit two receivers in stride on the run and threw an absolute strike for a 56-yard score to frosh Ronnie Bell, had a long ball dropped by sophomore Ambry Thomas. Michigan quarterbacks finished with 206 yards passing. Eight different receivers or tight ends caught passes.

Rushing Defense: A+

Nebraska trailed 49-3 at the end of the third quarter, at which point the Cornhuskers had managed five rushing yards on 20 carries. That was skewed by sack yardage, but backs Devin Ozigbo and Greg Bell had managed 11 yards on nine carries, and the Wolverines did a good job holding freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez in check. He had only one big play on the ground, a 15-yard scramble. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said the line play was big in that respect, accountable in their rush lanes.

The Cornhuskers picked up 34 of their 39 yards in the fourth quarter against many of Michigan’s backups.

Passing Defense: A-

Yes, Nebraska only managed 93 yards passing, but the ‘Huskers would have had the first touchdown if not for a tipped ball at the line of scrimmage by fifth-year senior defensive tackle Lawrence Marshall that was intercepted by junior safety Josh Metellus. A linebacker bit on play action, and the middle of the field was wide open with a receiver running free.

There was another third and long prayer on the first drive, too, that should have been picked off but went for 32 yards when fifth-year senior Brandon Watson failed to find the ball.

Overall, though, this group got a huge boost from a relentless pass rush and did a great job when Nebraska tried to go to a short and screen game. Metellus was especially good in that role, finishing with 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass break-up.

Special Teams: A

Freshman kicker Jake Moody and redshirt sophomore punter Will Hart have become absolute weapons. Hart averaged an incredible 59.3 yards per punt and pinned two inside the 20 one inside the 10, getting lucky on an end-over-end punt that was muffed. Moody had four touchbacks on 10 kicks, but three others were high and fair caught and coverage was outstanding on the other three. Punt coverage remains very good, too (two for three yards against Saturday).

Sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones takes a while to get up to speed, but he showed that and great moves on a 60-yard return for score on which the blocking was great, and redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin made kicks from 50 and 38 yards.