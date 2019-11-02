Grading all aspects of Michigan’s 38-7 win at Maryland Saturday.

Michigan Football Rushing Offense: C+

The Wolverines didn’t rip off the big plays consistently the way they did against Notre Dame a week earlier, but they did move the ball to set up some favorable down-and-distance situations. They carried eight times for 40 yards on first down (5.0 per carry) through three quarters until they scored their fifth touchdown that put them ahead 35-0. The game was probably over at that point, but that ended any doubt. Redshirt freshman Hassan Haskins continues to impress. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and led the way with 60 yards, though Michigan managed only 47 yards on 14 carries in the first quarter (14 of them on a fake punt by Michael Barrett, the longest run of the half). The second half was better with 20 carries for 108 yards, including a 39-yard run by senior Tru Wilson. Decent, not great, considering the opponent.

Michigan Football Passing Offense: C+

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson was off the mark early, missing high to redshirt sophomore Tarik Black, dumping to his running back too quickly on one drive and throwing behind redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks on what could have been a big play. He also threw some darts, including a 29-yarder to senior tight end Sean McKeon just before the half and a 51-yard bomb to junior receiver Nico Collins that set up U-M’s third score.

Haskins was the only player that caught more than two passes, and there wasn’t a lot of explosion in the passing game, but there didn’t need to be this game. That probably won’t be the case in the last two games of the season (at Indiana, vs. Ohio State).

Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson notched a sack and a pass breakup in another great performance. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan Football Rushing Defense: B-

Maryland kept the ball for 18:53 in the first half by running between the tackles. They ran 11 times for 47 yards on first down through three quarters; four of their nine third downs were three yards or less in the first half, including three third-and-ones. They converted those three and a fourth-and-one as well, all set up by the running game. The Terrapins did run for 129 yards, three players averaging 4.2 yards per carry or more. Their 2.8 yards per carry were skewed by sack yardage (Josh Jackson was dropped four times for negative-31 yards).

Michigan Football Passing Defense: A

Two plays (24 and 22 yards) accounted for almost half of Jackson’s 97 passing yards, and only one of those was downfield — a 24-yarder to Brian Cobb to the Michigan 11 on third down against the zone. Jackson completed only 10 passes, was hounded relentlessly by the Michigan front four and rarely had open receivers. He averaged only 4.9 yards per passing attempt and managed only 34 yards passing in the second half.

Michigan Football Special Teams: B