Rushing Offense: A



This game was over at halftime, due in large part to Michigan’s first half rushing attack. The Wolverines averaged 11.6 yards per carry in the stanza, led by senior Karan Higdon’s 13 rushes for 157 yards — that included runs of 67 and 43 yards, so he went for 47 yards on his other 11 carries. Fullback Ben Mason was a road grader on many of his runs. U-M is a better team when he’s on the field. Junior Chris Evans also notched a nice, 27-yard touchdown run, showing great burst.

The Wolverines finished with 308 rushing yards, which they should have against an overmatched opponent, led by Higdon’s 156.

Passing Offense: A

Junior Shea Patterson threw only 11 times in the first half, and nine of them were on the money. He had one throwaway, and he missed on what would have been a sure touchdown to junior tight end Sean McKeon. But there was the first touchdown pass to a receiver since last Sept. 9, a 44-yard strike to sophomore Nico Collins behind the defense, and a second, a five-yarder to sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones to open the second half scoring.

Patterson finished with a 190.6 passer rating in three quarters’ work, going 12-for-17 for 125 yards and three touchdowns. His throws on the run, including a sideline strike to redshirt frosh Oliver Martin for a first down, were special.

Rushing Defense: B

Western Michigan running back LeVante Bellamy ran for 25 yards on the Broncos’ first play, and that accounted for nearly half of the team’s 54 yards in the first half. The Broncos only managed 68 through three quarters, and Bellamy had rushed nine times for 54 yards … six yards per carry, but he only managed 40 yards on 10 carries after his first run.

The Broncos carried seven times for 17 yards on first down after the first running play and rushed for 3.3 yards per carry adjusted for sack yardage. U-M, though, was down two guys on the interior line in fifth-year senior Lawrence Marshall and sophomore Aubrey Solomon.

Passing Defense: A

WMU’s D’Wayne Eskridge had 220 yards receiving in a loss to Syracuse in week one. He managed two for 20 yards through three quarters against the Wolverines’ first stringers, at which point Western had only managed 72 yards receiving. There were no big plays — only a pair of 10 yard receptions by Eskridge and Jayden Reed.

The Broncos finished with 85 passing yards, only 5.3 yards per completion. U-M’s corners smothered the Broncos’ receivers in man coverage.

Special Teams: A-

Freshman Jake Moody was outstanding on kickoffs again, booting all of his kickoffs but one through the end zone. The one he didn’t went to the goal line, and the coverage was outstanding (12 yards). Redshirt sophomore Will Hart’s punting was excellent, too — he averaged 54.5 yads on two punts. U-M also blocked a punt that led to a touchdown.

Room for improvement: sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones still needs work on punt return, losing five yards on his only attempt, and redshirt sophomore Quinn Nordin missed left on a 40-yard field goal attempt.