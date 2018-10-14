But the offensive line — and Higdon — took over in the second half. The Wolverines ran for 106 yards in the third quarter in taking control of the game, 21-7, and Higdon would finish with 105. The Patterson in the read option wrinkle gives teams one more ting to think about going forward … he finished with 90 yards. Redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey then capped the scoring with a 44-yard touchdown run on a third-and-four play.

Other than a well designed, 81-yard read option run by junior quarterback Shea Patterson, the Wolverines got absolutely nothing on the ground in the first half against a defense that averaged 4.43 yards per rush against through its first five games. Senior Karan Higdon carried seven times for 11 yards with a long of only three in the first half, and U-M finished the half with 83.

Passing Offense: B

Patterson completed 14 of 21 passes for 124 yards, and though he left the pocket too early a few times in the first half — two of his three sacks were coverage sacks, and both of them he should have thrown away — he was still 12-of-15 for 120 yards in the half.

There are still a few too many times Patterson doesn’t seem to have anywhere to go with the ball, and there was only one play over 15 yards — a 28-yard strike to redshirt sophomore tight end Nick Eubanks. But with the running game working so well, his 124 yards through the air was plenty.

Rushing Defense: C+

Wisconsin averaged 6.3 yards per carry, and the Badgers were a load on first down. Running back Jonathan Taylor finished with 101 yards and averaged 5.9 yards per carry , and Wisconsin ran nine times for 88 yards on first down in the first half.

The Badgers finished with 183 yards on 29 carries. Two of the biggest runs, though, came on jet sweeps to receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor for 37 and 33 yard, respectively.

Passing Defense: A

One of the biggest head scratchers of the game — why did Wisconsin insist on throwing so often on third and short when the running game was working so well? Quarterback Alex Hornibrook completed only seven of 20 passes, and the biggest two plays in the passing game came when the Badgers were down 38-7, and one came on fourth down on a desperation heave.

Junior corner Lavert Hill’s pick six that made it 31-7 was a one-handed, highlight reel play.

“We were playing really good in the secondary, getting our hands on balls. Coverage was tight,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “We were making the big play with Lavert, had a couple PBUs. It was nice to see us get our hands on the ball. We were really in good position throughout the game in our coverages.”

Special Teams: B

Redshirt sophomore Quinn Nordin still needs to be better. He’s kicking knuckleballs … even his make from 42 yards knuckled through in the first half, and he left six points on the board in the first half. His 54-yard miss just before the break was a tough kick, but he didn’t hit that one clean, either.

To his credit, Nordin rebounded to make a key 35-yarder in the fourth quarter that put U-M up by three scores and all but ended the game.

Sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones provided a spark with a nice, 26-yard punt return to set up a late field goal attempt, and punter Will Hart (45.5 yards per punt, one inside the 10) and kickoff artist Jake Moody were solid once again.