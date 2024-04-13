Michigan is reportedly set to lose one of its premier front-line talents to the NHL.

According to a report by Scott Powers of The Athletic, U-M forward Frank Nazar is forgoing the remainder of his eligibility to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nazar was drafted No. 13 overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Blackhawks in 2022.

The sophomore finished the 2023-24 season with 17 goals and 23 assists in 41 games as the Wolverines went to the Frozen Four for the third consecutive season and lost 4-0 to Boston College.

According to reports, Nazar's contract begins immediately and will run through the 2025-26 season, with the forward coming with a cap hit of $950,000.