Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with LA Chargers for second time
As Michigan enters into another week of not knowing what Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is going to do in terms of his future in Ann Arbor, it appears that another NFL franchise is interested in bringing Harbaugh back in for a second look.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Chargers plan to bring Harbaugh back for a second interview.
Harbaugh interviewed with the franchise last week and also interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons for its head coaching vacancy.
As of right now, it appears the Falcons would like to bring Harbaugh back for a second interview, too.
Harbaugh has a brief history with the Chargers organization, as he spent two seasons at quarterback for the franchise between 1999 and 2000 while the Chargers were located in San Diego.
