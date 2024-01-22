As Michigan enters into another week of not knowing what Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is going to do in terms of his future in Ann Arbor, it appears that another NFL franchise is interested in bringing Harbaugh back in for a second look. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Chargers plan to bring Harbaugh back for a second interview.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBoZWFkIGNvYWNoIEppbSBIYXJiYXVnaCBpcyBleHBl Y3RlZCB0byBtZWV0IHRoaXMgd2VlayBmb3IgYSBzZWNvbmQgdGltZSB3aXRo IHRoZSBMb3MgQW5nZWxlcyBDaGFyZ2VycyBhYm91dCB0aGVpciBoZWFkLWNv YWNoaW5nIGpvYiwgcGVyIHNvdXJjZXMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9tUlExQzZ0TmVDIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbVJRMUM2dE5lQzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBZGFtIFNjaGVmdGVyIChAQWRhbVNjaGVmdGVyKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FkYW1TY2hlZnRlci9zdGF0dXMv MTc0OTQ3MzAxMDM0MjMwNjMwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51 YXJ5IDIyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement