According to a new report from ESPN, Matt Weiss has been placed on leave by the University of Michigan as he is being investigated by police for a “computer access crime” that occurred inside Schembechler Hall in December. Maize and Blue Review has confirmed Weiss is on leave and an email was sent out recently. We have no details on the specifics of the crime or investigation.

In a statement to ESPN, Weiss said: "I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators. I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment."

Maize and Blue Review will update has more details become available