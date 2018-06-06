Ticker
Report: Michigan Basketball Coach John Beilein Receives Contract Extension

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
John Beilein announced on Twitter today that he will be returning to Michigan.
Earlier today, Michigan basketball coach John Beilein announced on Twitter that he will be staying at Michigan after being a candidate for the open Detroit Pistons head coaching position.

Now, Brendan Quinn of The Athletic is reporting that Beilein will be staying in Ann Arbor on a new contract — one that had been in the works for some time, as TheWolverine.com has reported.

The extension is two years, makes his previous three-year contract now a five-year deal that runs through 2023. The new deal also comes with a rolling extension that keeps Beilein's contract at five years. That means one year will be added to Beilein's deal after each season — essentially making it a lifetime contract to stay at the University of Michigan. Beilein will receive a raise from $3.37 million annually to just under $4 million per year.

Next season will be Beilein's 12th at Michigan. He's reach two national championship games and is bringing in a top 10 recruiting class this fall.

An official announcement of the extension should come soon.

