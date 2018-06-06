Earlier today, Michigan basketball coach John Beilein announced on Twitter that he will be staying at Michigan after being a candidate for the open Detroit Pistons head coaching position.

I love the University of Michigan and I am excited about coaching our Men’s Basketball Team next season and in the years to come ! Let’s go hang some more banners at “THE GREATEST UNIVERSITY IN THE WORLD “ #GoBlue

Now, Brendan Quinn of The Athletic is reporting that Beilein will be staying in Ann Arbor on a new contract — one that had been in the works for some time, as TheWolverine.com has reported.

The extension is two years, makes his previous three-year contract now a five-year deal that runs through 2023. The new deal also comes with a rolling extension that keeps Beilein's contract at five years. That means one year will be added to Beilein's deal after each season — essentially making it a lifetime contract to stay at the University of Michigan. Beilein will receive a raise from $3.37 million annually to just under $4 million per year.

Next season will be Beilein's 12th at Michigan. He's reach two national championship games and is bringing in a top 10 recruiting class this fall.

An official announcement of the extension should come soon.