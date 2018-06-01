ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Michigan basketball coach John Beilein interviewed for the Detroit Pistons open head coaching position on Thursday.

The news comes as a shock, considering Beilein seems like a Michigan lifer and has been engaged in contract extension negotiations with U-M athletic director Warde Manuel.

There is speculation the move could be for leverage in those contract talks. The money that goes to Michigan's assistant coaching pool could also be a source of frustration for Beilein.

His assistants, Luke Yaklich, DeAndre Haynes and Saddi Washington combine to make $675,000 per year. For comparison, Ohio State's assistants make $1.02 million, Indiana's make $890,000 and Michigan State's make $820,000 per year.