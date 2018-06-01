Report: Michigan Coach John Beilein Interviewed For Detroit Pistons Opening
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Michigan basketball coach John Beilein interviewed for the Detroit Pistons open head coaching position on Thursday.
The University of Michigan's John Beilein interviewed for the Detroit Pistons coaching job on Thursday, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2018
The news comes as a shock, considering Beilein seems like a Michigan lifer and has been engaged in contract extension negotiations with U-M athletic director Warde Manuel.
There is speculation the move could be for leverage in those contract talks. The money that goes to Michigan's assistant coaching pool could also be a source of frustration for Beilein.
His assistants, Luke Yaklich, DeAndre Haynes and Saddi Washington combine to make $675,000 per year. For comparison, Ohio State's assistants make $1.02 million, Indiana's make $890,000 and Michigan State's make $820,000 per year.
The Pistons fired coach and team president Stan Van Gundy after missing the playoffs again this season, but have not hired someone to take his place — despite the NBA Draft fast approaching. Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwayne Casey and Miami Heat and former Michigan player Juwan Howard have also interviewed or are expected to interview for the job.
