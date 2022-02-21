Report: Michigan suspends Juwan Howard for remainder of regular season

According to a tweet from Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel, the Wolverines will suspend Howard for the rest of the regular season.

With the punishments from Sunday's bruhaha between Michigan and Wisconsin during the postgame handshake line looming, it appears that U-M head coach Juwan Howard has already learned his fate.

Howard said after the game that he was not pleased with the Badgers' Greg Gard for taking a timeout late in a game that was out of reach.

From there, it escalated.

“I didn’t like the timeout being called,” Howard said after the game. “I’ll be totally honest with you. I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially being a large lead. To have a timeout be called with three seconds or four seconds to go, I thought that was, what I felt, wasn’t fair to our guys. So, that’s what happened.

"Basically, I addressed it with (Gard) that I will remember that, because of that timeout. For someone to touch me, I think that was very uncalled for, for him to touch me as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another. So, that’s what ended up happening and that’s what escalated it.”

The Wolverines have five regular-season games remaining as its right in the thick of a battle to secure a spot in the NCAA tournament in March.

Howard is allowed to return to the program for the Big Ten Tournament.

