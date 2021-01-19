Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh is continuing to make moves when it comes to his assistant coaching staff. Reports surfaced that Michigan would hire Maryland special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach George Helow as the safeties coach surfaced Monday, and now it appears another hire is on the horizon as well.

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel is reporting that Dallas Cowboys' secondary coach Maurice Linguist will soon become Michigan's new co-defensive coordinator while also likely guiding the cornerbacks.

Should the move come to fruition, Linguist would work with new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, the former linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens. Macdonald's hiring was made official Sunday afternoon.