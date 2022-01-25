Report: Mike Macdonald mentioned as possible candidate for vacant Ravens DC
Could Mike Macdonald's stay in Ann Arbor be a short one? With Wink Martindale and the Baltimore Ravens parting ways, many people made the assumption that Macdonald's name would be associated with the man that recommended him to Jim Harbaugh in John Harbaugh.
It appears that Macdonald's name, at the very least, is in the conversation for the vacant defensive coordinator role.
According to a tweet by the Baltimore Sun's Mike Preston, those should 'watch out' for Macdonald as a potential candidate for the Ravens.
Harbaugh has said in the past that his brother's recommendation came highly. So much so that the Ravens' headman even suggested that Macdonald was in line to replace Martindale as coordinator.
“I hadn’t been around Mike a lot except the times I had been to Baltimore, visited there and talked some football,” Jim Harbaugh said. “My brother John was like, ‘Yeah, this is the guy I would hire. Probably would be our next defensive coordinator here in Baltimore after Wink.'"
