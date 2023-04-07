After a disappointing Final Four exit, reports are Michigan Hockey will be getting some good news regarding one of their standout freshmen.

McGroarty was a valuable piece of Michigan's end of season run with 8 goals and 7 assists in their last 8 games, and in Big Ten Championship win, scoring two goals against Minnesota. He posted two hat tricks this season, and 10 games with two or more points.

Michigan will now await the decisions of Mackie Samoskevich, Gavin Brindley, and Hobey Baker finalist Adam Fantilli. Luke Hughes is expected to join the Devils soon.