In 2014, Michigan and Texas announced a home and home series for games to be played in 2024 and 2027 with the Longhorns traveling to Ann Arbor in 2024. At some point in 2019 that was changed and the Wolverines were set to travel to Austin next year. Now Pete Thamel reports the schedule is flipping again.



