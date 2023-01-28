It wasn't long after Michigan football's season ended that Harbaugh to NFL rumors started swirling again. The focus of much of the rumors was the Denver Broncos, a team who appeared desperate to make a big splash hire with rumors of $20 million annual salary offers. Harbaugh reportedly met with Broncos executives on a short zoom meeting, but never accepted an offer to do a longer face-to-face interview. On January 16, Michigan President Santa Ono announced that Harbaugh had once again committed to staying at Michigan and would not be pursuing an NFL position. With Harbaugh out, a lot of the attention in Denver went to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Reports early this week suggested that it was becoming less and less likely that Payton would be heading to Denver. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was a finalist for the head coaching position in Denver last season before the team ultimately chose Nathaniel Hackett. Quinn spoke with Denver again this offseason but has chosen to stay in Dallas. San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was trending among Broncos insiders as the new favorite, but it now appears he is likely to accept the head coach position with the Houston Texans. With all of the Bronco's top options falling through, two Broncos insiders, Will Petersen and Troy Renck are reporting Denver took another swing at the Michigan head coach.

