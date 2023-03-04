Results posted of Michigan's Ronnie Bell at the NFL Combine
Wide receivers took their turn in the event portion of the NFL Draft Combine on Saturday.
Michigan Wolverines had only one participant with Ronnie Bell.
WR Ronnie Bell
HEIGHT: 6'0"
WEIGHT: 191 LBS
ARM: 31"
HANDS: 9 1/2"
Bell measured out almost identical to his Michigan roster listing, so no surprises there. His arm length isn't great for a wide receiver, and his hand size is about average or even a little below. Bell has struggled with drops at times and making contested catches, but he also makes difficult grabs as well. He caught the attention of the broadcast crew while running routes for QBs.
Bell stumbled a bit in his first 40 attempt and ran only a 4.54 but with an impressive 1.52 10-yard split. His vertical attempt was pretty solid, in the top third of wide receivers at 38.5".
The full results from his day are below:
40-yard dash: 4.54
10-Yard Split: 1.52
Vertical Jump: 38.5’’
Broad Jump: 10’ 0’’
3-Cone Drill: 6.98
20-Yd Shuttle: 4.15
---
